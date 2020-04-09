Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s season 3 patch buffs shotguns and adds new maps

The third season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is here, and it’s three new maps, two new guns, and a new Operator … and that’s just on day one. There will be new multiplayer modes, another new map, new weapons, and a few extra additions to Call of Duty: Warzone as the season progresses.

Modern Warfare’s new maps are Hovec Sawmill and Aniyah Incursion, as well as Talsik Backlot, a remake of one of Call of Duty 4’s most popular maps. These maps are available in any of the game’s multiplayer game modes, and have also been added to the matchmaking pool.

Later on in the season, Infinity Ward will add a map called Hardhat to the game, which looks like a remake of the Modern Warfare 3 map of the same name. As for guns, season 3 adds the SKS, a new long-range marksman rifle, and the Renetti pistol.

Along with this season’s new additions, Modern Warfare’s latest patch also takes aim at balancing some of the game’s shotguns by giving them a few buffs. The Model 680’s slugs now have a tighter pellet spread, and the hip-fire spread for the VLK Rogue Shotgun is a bit tighter as well. Along with these two specific buffs, all shotguns will now have decreased spread when you aim down your sights, so they’ll be a little bit more accurate when it matters most.

Warzone’s season 3 patch notes

According to Infinity Ward’s season 3 road map, there are plans for a new Warzone game mode called Scopes and Scatter Guns later this season. While there isn’t a description of this mode, it sounds a lot like snipers and shotguns, which would be a huge change from Warzone’s normal assault rifle-heavy meta.

For a look at all the changes coming to Modern Warfare in the season 3 patch, you can find the full patch notes below.

725: “FTAC Equilibrium” renamed to “Cronen Equilibrium”

SA87: “FSS SA87 Heavy Stock Pro” renamed to “XRK SA87 Heavy Stock Pro”

RAM-7: “XRK Ranger” renamed to “FSS Ranger

Grau 5.56: “FSS 26.4” Archangel” renamed to “Tempus 26.4” Archangel”

