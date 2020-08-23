‘Call of Duty’ Player Killed Over Online Dispute; Alleged Gunman Threw Propane Tank, and Brutally Shot Him at Home

A Call of Duty streamer named Matthew Thane was recently killed in the comfort of his home over an alleged online dispute against another player in the game. The suspect lured the victim to go outside of his home by throwing a propane tank. As Thane went outside to check the chaos, he was shot to death by the gunman.

An 18-year-old COD streamer from Texas was fatally shot on Tuesday, Aug. 18, at the comfort of his home after an alleged gunman drive all the way to his town, just to kill him.

As reported via Mercury News, it was six o’clock in the morning when Thane was brutally shot in Flower Mound. He went outside to see a thrown propane tank, when suddenly a man wearing helmet and jeans, shot him.

The detectives on the crime scene believed that the fatal shooting was not a random act. The suspect intentionally wants to kill Thane.

In an update on Thursday, Aug. 20, the detectives finally found a trace of the alleged suspect. He was identified as a 23-year-old man from Pleasanton in East Bay. The Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau has not yet released his name.

The investigation found that the alleged suspect drove the 1,700-mile-journey from Pleasanton to Texas, which took about 25 hours to kill the victim.

According to a Bay Area, law enforcement official, the alleged suspect knew the victim through the online game. It was believed that the two men had an online dispute, which was said to be the gunman’s main objective to kill Thane.

Shockingly, as the SWAT team went inside the alleged suspect’s home, he was found dead, citing suicide as the cause of death.

As said, Thane was a COD player that streams his games online. After his death, his friends created a GoFundMe online fundraiser as support for his family.

“Matthew never failed to put a smile on someone’s face and brighten their day. He was such an unique character, one of a kind. Let’s come together and support his family in this time of need,” as said on the GoFundMe page.

As of Saturday, Aug. 22, the fund is already near its quota of $20,000. Over 300 people had already sent money to Thane family through the page. It was also shared over 3,000 times in online platforms.

