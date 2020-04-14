Call Of Duty: Warzone Adding A New Twist For A Limited Time

Call of Duty: Warzone, the free-to-play battle royale game, continues to expand with new ways to play. Developer Infinity Ward has announced a new Warzone variant that limits the weaponry to only snipers and shotguns. The new mode is called “Scopes and Scatter Guns Trios.”

As the name suggests, the new mode is limited to the Trios mode for up to three players in a squad. The new mode challenges players to either run and gun and try to get up close with the shotgun, or hold back and try to take the high ground and take down enemies from afar. With the gas circle closing in, players will need to change their strategies on the fly.

The Scopes and Scatter Guns Trios mode is coming to Warzone this week, but it’s not available yet. Infinity Ward did not announce exactly when the variant will be available to play, but we do know a double XP event is coming this weekend. In the meantime, the microtransaction store for Warzone and Modern Warfare has some new items.

Warzone recently crossed 50 million players, but some of those people are jerks. Infinity Ward has confirmed it’s banned 70,000 players worldwide for cheating. Additionally, Infinity Ward is looking into measures to crack down on cheating with in-game reporting and more.