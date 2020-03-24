Call Of Duty: Warzone Adds DLC That Supports Military Veterans

Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare are bringing back a DLC pack that benefits military veterans. Activision’s Call of Duty Endowment charity, which helps place veterans in jobs after their military careers, has announced that the “Defender” DLC pack is coming back to the digital store because “in these difficult times, veterans need more help with employment than ever.”

The Defender pack includes 11 items in total, spread across multiplayer, Spec Ops, and Warzone. As when the pack was sold before, 100 percent of net proceeds will go to the Call of Duty Endowment.

The Defender Pack was previously available for Modern Warfare multiplayer, but this is the first time that players can bring this content into Warzone. Modern Warfare and Warzone share the same store. The Defender Pack costs $10 USD.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare continues to grow, as Infinity Ward is adding a new map and a new Operator this week as free DLC. The new Operator, Talon, has a dog named Indiana who will help your finishing moves look even more epic. Call of Duty: Warzone, meanwhile, is adding four new weapons this week to help keep things fresh.