Call Of Duty: Warzone Adds Quads Mode For Modern Warfare Season 3

Just in time for Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which kicks off on April 8, developer Infinity Ward has revealed a new game mode to the free-to-play battle royale experience CoD: Warzone.

The new mode is Quads, which expands your team size to four players instead of the initial three Warzone launched with. You can now take a four-man team into Battle Royale and Plunder, giving you more chances to win and a better opportunity to revive. But of course, the odds will be stacked against you should you lose a member of your fireteam–or all three. Teamwork is more necessary than ever in Quads.

With the addition of Quads, you have even more ways to play Warzone. You can play with three players as Warzone intended at launch, increase your squad to four thanks to the new Quads mode, or play solo.

More additions are headed to Warzone in the coming weeks thanks to Season 3. These include changes to loot (like silenced and non-silenced variants of weapons littered throughout the map), tweaks to the playlist (such as “Scopes and Scatter Guns,” which forces players to use snipers and shotguns only), additional weapons and blueprints, and more.

Infinity Ward has finally detailed everything coming to Modern Warfare now that Season 3 is here. This includes new maps and weapons, a host of additional Operators, additional Warzone content, customization options like skins, and much more.