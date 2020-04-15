Call Of Duty: Warzone Bans More Than 70,000 Players

Call of Duty: Warzone developer Infinity Ward has provided an update on the cheating situation in the battle royale game and what’s being done to get rid of the offending players.

Writing on Twitter, the developer said it’s now banned more than 70,000 players worldwide, which is up from 50,000. Looking ahead, Infinity Ward said it continues to release “dedicated security updates” to crack down on cheating even further, while the developer is also beefing up the in-game reporting tools. On that subject, Infinity Ward said more details will come soon. The latest patch notes have also changed certain elements of the game, including removing Trios again.

Based on what Infinity Ward announced previously, players can expect a “streamlined” UI in the future that should allow for a “more seamless reporting experience,” Infinity Ward said. The studio did not share the full specifics of its plan, of course, as that could allow offenders to game the system. However, the developer said it analyzes and filters reports of potential cheating “based on key data.”

“We are watching. We have zero tolerance for cheaters,” Infinity Ward said.

The full Warzone security and enforcement policy document lays out everything you need to know about offenses that can get you banned, or worse.

Activision’s latest numbers show that Warzone has attracted some 50 million players, so it makes sense statistically that there would be some bad eggs. For comparison in the battle royale space, Apex Legends developer Respawn announced in March 2019 that it had banned more than 350,000 players, a number that has surely grown since then.