Call of Duty: Warzone: Battle Royale hit hits next crazy mark

Call of Duty: Warzone was only officially launched on March 10, according to rumors. Since then, the Battle Royale spin-off has been a crazy success story.

For a long time, the battle royale genre was dominated primarily by the triumvirate Fortnite, PUBG and Apex Legends, but the Call of Duty: Warzone released on March 10, 2020 is currently shifting the balance of power. The independent and free spin-off to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was able to record extremely good growth rates in the first few days – and there is no sign of slowing down.

As publisher Activision announced for Easter weekend, the free-to-play game on PC, PS4 and Xbox One has now broken the mark of more than 50 million gamers – and that in just a month.

Call of Duty: Warzone’s success over the same period is on par with Respawn’s Apex Legends, which achieved the same brand in the first month after launch. Apex Legends set a new record of its time and even made the successful Fortnite from Epic Games look old, which took noticeably longer to reach this brand. Now Call of Duty: Warzone has set this record.