Call of Duty: Warzone brings back Trios mode for double XP weekend

Earlier this week, Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare saw some playlist shakeups. Infinity Ward replaced the beloved and original Trios variant of Warzone with a shotguns and snipers-only mode. With its latest update, Trios returns to Warzone, along with a double XP weekend.

The Call of Duty twitter account revealed some changes to playlists in both Warzone and Modern Warfare. For Warzone, the original Trios mode returns, and the fantastic Plunder mode gets a two-player variant.

For Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, players can check out the new Dropzone playlist. And the Stir Crazy playlist from earlier this week is getting a 10v10 update with the new Stir Crazy 24/7 variant.

Both Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare have double XP available over the weekend. The bonus is already active in both games, and lasts through Monday, April 20.

