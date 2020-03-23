Call of Duty: Warzone Combat Pack free with PS Plus as timed exclusive

PlayStation Plus users can grab a Combat Pack for Call of Duty: Warzone, available as a timed exclusive until Oct. 1.

The Combat Pack will give Call of Duty: Warzone players an Operator Skin, Weapon Blueprint, and an in-game watch. Here’s the full list of stuff coming with the pack:

PS Plus is a subscription service that gives users access to online multiplayer, games, and other discounts and offers. This month, Sonic Forces and Shadow of the Colossus are available for PS Plus subscribers.

Call of Duty: Warzone is a new battle royale game from Activision. It’s a standalone title that’s free even for players without Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Modern Warfare players had access to the game on Tuesday morning, with everyone else unlocking the game at 3 p.m. EDT.