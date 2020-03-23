Call of Duty: Warzone complete map detailed by Infinity Ward

Call of Duty: Warzone is out as of this Tuesday, and players are rushing to be the first to try the free-to-play battle royale game. To help them along, the team at Infinity Ward has produced an official strategy guide, and it comes complete with a massive interactive map.

These kinds of interactive maps have been a staple of the survival multiplayer genre since DayZ was just a mod for Arma 2 and it seems Infinity Ward is taking on the responsibility of keeping this one updated, rather than having to rely on the community.

Each of the game’s regions is detailed on zoomed-in pages, from hospitals to train stations to farmlands. If you’re stuck at work, it may be your best shot at becoming familiar with the various regions before you’re able to hop in and play.

If you’re out of the loop — or just confused by how the game is rolling out across PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One — we’ve got a guide to downloading the game all ready to go. You’ll want to get started soon, as the footprint can be in excess of 100 GBs for some versions.