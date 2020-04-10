Call of Duty Warzone: duos coming soon?

Season 3 has just been deployed on Call of Duty Modern Warfare & Warzone. The battle royale notably received the squad mode, with 4 players. The official page has temporarily listed a “duo” mode.

[Mise à jour le 10 avril à 11h21] Since then, this little mistake has been corrected. However, this leaves no doubt about the possibility of a duo mode coming very soon. Thus, the battle royale would offer all the options to play with friends. Infinity Ward has received many requests from fans wanting to have teams of two users in Call of Duty Warzone. As a reminder, when it came out, there was only the possibility of playing in trios. We’re not sure exactly why Activision removed the duets section (someone may have made a mistake by revealing it faster than expected).

BREAKING: Duos is coming to Call of Duty Warzone in Modern Warfare Season 3, according to the official website. This has since been removed from the website. #Warzone pic.twitter.com/rTBSAuzD4Q – Call of Duty Warzone News (@BattleRoyaleCoD) April 8, 2020

Squads of 4 players are finally available

When launched, Call of Duty Warzone only offered teams of three players. If you did not have partners, the game granted you two automatically. A few weeks later, it was possible to launch a solo game, like a Fortnite. The mode is adorned with a new mode in great demand, teams of four players.

This is not the only addition to this new season. New weapons and skins are available to refresh the gaming experience and bring new content. We find for example silent versions on all types of weapons. As usual, paid content is entirely cosmetic. These new in terms of arsenal will be found directly in the supply boxes at the start of the game.

The developers had also announced that they wanted to set up games with more players. The limit is pushed to 200 users in real time, and especially with squads of five to six players. In short, Warzone promises to differentiate itself from the competition by its incredible technical background. Ultimately, there will be many options, and there will be tens of thousands of moments. Fortunately, the community continues to grow, with several million members!

How to earn XP quickly?

The quickest way to earn lots of XP in a limited time is to complete missions and challenges. In Call of Duty Warzone, you have the opportunity to complete daily tasks without any real difficulty. It may involve launching a few games in a given game mode, or performing a particular action. If some tasks are more difficult than others, it is quite possible to perform them daily and to gather a large amount of experience. Be careful however, since the missions are limited to a specific type of game. Thus, a Warzone mission will only concern this mode. More difficult than daily challenges, they therefore offer greater rewards.

Don’t hesitate to play Looting mode. If the missions are limited to only one mode, the general XP, it is acquired in both. If you have tried the title in its entirety, you know that the Looting mode logically allows you to kill more opponents, earn more money and therefore rewards and experience. Thus, even if a victory gives you less experience points in Pillage than in Warzone mode, you come out a winner in the long term. Besides, even if you don’t kill anyone during a game in the Battle Royale, know that you will still gain quite a bit of experience. Indeed, you receive XP depending on the number of players (or teams) remaining.

As for the weapons experience, there is no secret. The best way to improve them is to kill the maximum number of enemies with each one. It is essential not to play with several different weapons. Try to stay with just one, in each of your games. The various rifles can be found quite easily in the cases, so this will not be a problem.

200 player games coming soon

Infinity Ward, the developer of Call of Duty Warzone spoke about the recent success of the newcomer in the world of battle royale games. It seems that ambitions are in order since improvements will be made “a little later”. We especially remember the addition of 50 players, bringing the total to 200. A first for a “classic” game, which will bring together on a single map twice as many players as on Fortnite, PUBG or Apex Legends. Patrick Kelly, the co-director of the studio explains that this novelty is already under development.

This echoes an emerging demand from players, who want to be able to form larger teams. As a reminder, the game limits, for the moment, groups to trios and solos. According to Patrick Kelly, it will soon be possible to form teams of 4 or 5. “I can tell you that we have teams of four and five players with whom we already play (in the studio). But we also want to offer some which we know works really well, and we tested 9 and 10. “

Find out more

Call of Duty Warzone reveals itself

If it takes again the basic operation of the most popular game mode of these last years, Call of Duty Warzone offers interesting novelties. An obligation when you want to stand out from fierce competition and now more than provided. As a reminder, Call of Duty Warzone is from the game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. However, it is a standalone, that is, you don’t need to have the original game to play it. Also, like many other battle royale games, it is free.

However, it is not only a BR, since another mode called “Pillage” is available. In the latter, the player who finishes the round with the most money is designated as the winner. However, it is its battle royale function that is acclaimed. The latter offers breathtaking battles with 150 players on the same map. Unlike the first Blackout test, the Call of Duty spirit and especially its gameplay are much more felt by the player. The players are therefore dropped on a card with the objective of quickly recovering weapons and equipment. A “zone” gradually tightens, which forces the player to face the survivors in the center of the map.

How is the card?

The map of Call of Duty Warzone is huge. While most battle royale is limited to 100 participants, Warzone is betting on a larger number, with 150 players. However, at no time does the player feel a feeling of congestion. Unlike the solo and team of 4 modes found in competitors, we see here the appearance of teams of three players. Thus, we attend games where 50 teams in trio compete. Some regret this unique possibility. You have the choice not to team up with other players, but in this case, you will still be opposed to trios of players. Recall that the game has just been released, and that it is not excluded, in the future, that these other possibilities arrive. We know that the “solo” mode is particularly appreciated on Fortnite, for example.

A new equipment system

This is perhaps the biggest advance over Blackout, and many other battle royale games. The system of loot objects and equipment, but also that of armor is considerably redesigned and reduced in Call of Duty Warzone. The title wants to reduce the time to search for equipment, in order to be able to offer a maximum of actions and greater equality between the combatants.

Armor is available and used to reduce damage from bullets. There is no variant level of protection, unlike BlackOut (which had 3). At the start of the game, each player lands with 100 life points and 2 armor plates. You can equip up to 3. This increases the vitality of each up to 250 units. Finally, the life regeneration system is present, which means that there is no healing band or beacon like in a Fortnite.

Warzone does not use a backpack system, which avoids having to rush to find one when you get into the game (the game therefore aligns with Fortnite). You have two slots for weapons, one for “tactical” equipment and another for “lethal” equipment.

Several vehicles are available. There are quads, helicopters or 4X4. Note that several of them have 4 places, while the teams are only made up of three players. We can therefore logically expect that new team compositions will arrive over time.

4 new weapons are available

This is the first update that brings substantial content. In mid-March, we could see a big update which introduced the solo mode, but did not change anything in the arsenal of players. Available since the end of March, this patch concerns as much Call of Duty Modern Warfare as the battle royale Warzone. For the first, a new 6vs6 card, and for the second, four new weapons and an Operator. The latter is called Talon, and it is available in a pack including two legendary weapon shots.

For the new weapons properly speaking, we first find the 725, a shotgun that was already present in Modern Warfare. The latter was extremely powerful when released, and the players had called for a nerve. The second new weapon that arrives is the MK2 carbine, a true classic in the franchise. The developers wanted to target all types of gameplay, since a new sniper rifle, the EBR-14 makes its appearance. Finally, the fourth weapon is a Desert Eagle, the .50 GS. These four weapons can be found as loot on the ground.

A free game on PC, PS4 and ONE?

The game is available for download on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. However, it seems that you absolutely have to download up to 100 GB of data, the original game, even if you only want to access battle royale mode. If you already have Modern Warfare, the download is reduced to 22 GB. Warzone does not require a PS Plus subscription on PS4, but does require Xbox Live Gold on Xbox One. Cross-play is activated, which means that PC players will be directly confronted with owners of Xbox ONE and PS4.

A deafening success

The milestone of 15 million players

After initially announcing that 6 million players had tried the new version of Modern Warfare in 24 hours, here is a new tweet touting the insolent success of Warzone. In four days, the title attracted 15 million players. A new milestone, synonymous with solid momentum for a title that now competes with Fortnite.

If success is so much there, it is mainly because of the many innovations that the game offers. Missions are offered in full, the silver system using the survival mode of MW3 allows greater freedom, or the Gulag system … all while taking back what made the success of battle royale, especially in level of gameplay. A paying alchemy, for the moment.

By comparison, Apex Legends had attracted 10 million players in three days, while Fortnite had registered as many in two weeks. For the latter, the milestone of 20 million had been exceeded in six weeks. In short, Warzone breaks records, even if it is still too early to draw conclusions.

The milestone of 30 million players

A real feat and a record, which far exceeds the departure of its main competitors Fortnite and Apex Legends. Launched since March 10, the Activision battle royale continues to attract players and has integrated perfectly into the competitive sector of this kind of games.

The general confinement of many companies due to the global coronavirus pandemic has obviously helped such a successful start. But more than ever, the battle royale displays record dynamics. As a reminder, Apex Legends had gathered 25 million players after its first week of launch, in February 2019. A new single player mode has been available for a few days on the game, enough to meet a growing demand from players. Some are now waiting for teams of 4 or 5 players.

Chronology of the added modes

Solo mode is now available

At launch, Warzone only offered games with people in trios. This allowed 50 teams of three to compete against each other, who could form with friends, or with strangers. At the request of players, a solo mode is finally available since Tuesday, March 17, one week after the release of the game. There will therefore be 149 players to play solo. Like the trios, it will be possible to return to the game, even if you are eliminated, using the Gulag mode.

This update is accompanied by a correction of various bugs, which concerns the Battle royal as much as the original game. Blocked weapon, correction of texts that did not display well on the screen or linked to the monetary system, the numerous feedback from players allows rapid corrections. Also, kills are now awarded to the player who knocked down the enemy victim, not the player who kills them.