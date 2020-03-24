Call of Duty: Warzone Gets a Much-Needed Loot Pool Expansion Today

Four new weapons

It’s very safe to say that Call of Duty: Warzone has already become a major success for Activision, pulling in over 30 million players in the space of 10 days. Impressive stats indeed, but one of the biggest problems with the Battle Royale shooter is its lacking selection of weapons at the common and uncommon ranks. It’s an issue we highlighted in our recent hands on piece, but the publisher has now sought to fix that flaw by expanding the game’s loot pool.

Available to download on PlayStation 4 today with the content going live tomorrow morning, that’s Wednesday 25th March, Call of Duty: Warzone is adding four new weapons into the aforementioned loot tiers. Those guns are the 725 shotgun, the MK2 Carbine, EBR-14 marksman rifle, and the Desert Eagle. We expect the Carbine and the marksman rifle to quickly become popular pickups in the early game as players are restricted to those guns and automatic weapons such as the M14.

Activision is already proving that it can quickly update Call of Duty: Warzone when needed, hinting at a bright future for the free-to-play title in the process. Are you still playing the game, or have you gone back to another Battle Royale experience? Drop into the comments below.