Call of Duty: Warzone hits 50M players in first month

One month after launch, Call of Duty: Warzone has been played by more than 50 million players, Activision announced Friday on Twitter. The free-to-play Call of Duty battle royale game was released for PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One on March 10.

Call of Duty: Warzone’s success is on par with another free-to-play battle royale game: Respawn Entertainment’s Apex Legends. The Titanfall spinoff also racked up 50 million players in its first month, outpacing the growth of Epic Games’ Fortnite, which grew more slowly but ultimately found massive success.

Activision has regularly updated fans with Warzone’s growing player base, boasting 6 million players in the game’s first 24 hours; 15 million players in the first four days; and 30 million players in the first 10 days.

Call of Duty: Warzone’s latest update went live Tuesday, April 8, alongside Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s third season of content. Warzone is available as a free, stand-alone download and as part of Modern Warfare.