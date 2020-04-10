Call Of Duty: Warzone Hits Big Player Milestone

Call of Duty: Warzone, the free-to-play battle royale component of Modern Warfare, has hit a new player milestone. Just one month after launch the game has hit 50 million players, according to publisher Activision.

Warzone got off to a quick start, surpassing 6 million players in the first 24 hours and then hitting 15 million after a few days. Following that initial burst it has continued to steadily add more players, and the new 50 million number means it’s been gathering an average of more than a million per day since then.

It’s not surprising that a free-to-play Call of Duty would attract a large audience. The similarly F2P Call of Duty Mobile recently reached 150 million downloads worldwide. And both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and the standalone Warzone have been performing well in sales charts. Modern Warfare and the standalone Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered hit #1 and #5 on the most recent PlayStation Network sales charts, respectively. Warzone topped the F2P chart.

PS4 has been home to some exclusive content for Modern Warfare, which may be partly driving its popularity there. Modern Warfare recently launched Season 3 with a new battle pass and tons of updates like new maps and operators. Warzone shares its multiplayer and battle pass progression with Modern Warfare, so you can earn all the same cosmetic rewards whether or not you own the full game.