Call of Duty: Warzone is a free battle royale that launches tomorrow

A new Call of Duty battle royale game is arriving tomorrow to compete with PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Fortnite, and Apex Legends. Call of Duty: Warzone is a new free-to-play battle royale that will be available to play on March 10th with some unique twists. There have been many Warzone leaks in recent weeks, but the game is officially arriving tomorrow, and you won’t even need Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to download and play since it’s free for everyone.

Much like Apex Legends, players will be able to form squads of three across PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Warzone will also include cross-progression and cross-play so friends on any system can play together.

There are two modes: traditional Battle Royale and a Plunder mode. Up to 150 players will duke it out in the Battle Royale mode, with gas chasing them for the closing circle. In Plunder, players will need to collect the most cash from looting items across the map, stealing enemies’ cash, or completing in-game Contracts.

Warzone is set in a giant city dubbed Verdansk, with more than 300 points of interest and landmarks for looting. You’ll also be able to use vehicles to transport around the map, including an ATV, rover, SUV, cargo truck, and even a helicopter.

One of the most unique parts of Warzone is a 1-vs-1 respawn mechanic. Dubbed Gulag, it allows players who have died to respawn if they win a 1-vs-1 battle. If your teammates are also part of the Gulag queue, they can spectate the fight from a balcony and even assist by throwing rocks at opponents to stun them. Players will be able to enter the Gulag if their teammates have completed enough Contracts or earned enough in-game cash to redeploy them.

A variety of Contracts will exist in Warzone, including simple scavenger missions to open supply boxes or ones to secure locations against enemies. Some Contracts even reward unique perks in the game like the ability to see the next circle collapse location before the ring starts to close. Cash can also be used to purchase items at specific buy stations on the map, and you can purchase killstreaks, redeploy tokens for teammates, self-revive kits, and more.

Call of Duty: Warzone will be available across PS4, Xbox One, and PC tomorrow starting at 10AM PT / 1PM ET for Modern Warfare owners and 12PM PT / 3PM ET for everyone else. If you already own Modern Warfare and you have it installed, the download for Warzone will be between 18GB and 22GB. For everyone else, the game will be an 83GB to 101GB download.