Call Of Duty: Warzone Might Be Changing The Drop Amount Of Money

According to Amos Hodge, creative director at Raven Software, the team behind Call of Duty’s Warzone is looking to adjust the drop rate of money in the battle royale game.

The developers are looking to adjust the drop rate of money based on the player count. This will allow for the prize money to be scaled across all modes. The hope is that players won’t have to memorize a bunch of different prices, instead creating a more consistent level of value.

Theoretically, this change should help those who are not confident in playing in solo matches still be able to earn a steady amount of money to spend on the in-game stations while playing.

In other Warzone news, over 70,000 players worldwide have been banned for cheating, with many more on the way. With a player base of over 50 million players, Activision is looking to protect players from cheaters on a massive scale.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available on PC, Xbox One, and PS4.