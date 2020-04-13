Call of Duty: Warzone obtains quad squads in period 3

Period 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare as well as its fight royale offshoot, Call of Duty: Warzone, officially starts Tuesday, April 8 on all platforms, according to a new trailer from Activision as well as Infinity Ward. The new season will certainly bring quads setting– also known as four-player squads– to Call of Duty: Warzone, along with brand-new skins as well as brand-new tools.

Warzone season 3 will likewise include modifications to the loot pool, as well as brand-new settings like Scopes and Scatter Guns (sniper rifles as well as shotguns only), according to a blog post on the Activision blog site. “Furthermore, ground loot will have a continuous overhaul to expand the methods you can take across Warzone,” Activision said. “Of note, expect to see every weapon kind with a silenced and also non-silenced version, enabling teams to set themselves for quiet procedures …”

For Modern Warfare, season 3 will certainly bring with it three new 6v6 multiplayer maps (Talsik Backlot, Hovec Sawmill, Aniyar Incursion), a brand-new driver (Alex), new lorry skins, as well as 2 brand-new tools (the SK5 marksman rifle, Renetti 9 mm sidearm) throughout launch week.

Talsik Backlot is a remaster of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare‘s Backlot multiplayer map, and Aniyar Incursion is a condensed, 6v6 variation of Aniyah Palace from Modern Warfare‘s Ground War mode.

Season 3 will eventually consist of more new maps, such as Hardhat and also the Gunfight-specific map, Aisle 9; brand-new drivers Ronin and also Iskra; and new tools as well as Gunsmith custom-mades. More details on what to expect from season 3 as well as its brand-new Battle Pass are readily available at Activision’s blog site.

Telephone call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone are available on PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and also Xbox One. Warzone is cost-free to download.