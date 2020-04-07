Call of Duty: Warzone players get free weekend in Modern Warfare’s multiplayer

Players of Call of Duty Warzone, the free-to-play battle royale variant that Activision launched a month ago, will get a free weekend in the main multiplayer of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

The free weekend begins at 10 a.m. PDT on Friday, April 3 and runs until Monday, April 6 at 10 a.m. PDT. It’s available to anyone with the Warzone client (which is itself a subset of the main game). Players will get access through the Warzone lobby in the form of the “Stocked Up/Locked Down” 24/7 playlist.

Related

That playlist will offer two maps: Atlas Superstore and Shoot House. Players will get Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint, Kill Confirmed, and Headquarters modes. Activision’s announcement has more details and advice on how to play both maps.

Call of Duty Warzone launched on March 10. It is altogether a different thing from Modern Warfare’s standard multiplayer, although it is free to play. In addition to the battle royale, it features a mode called Plunder. Progress in both games transfers, so players will see their levels and cosmetic customizations in Warzone show up in the free weekend’s multiplayer, and whatever they earn there will stay with them after the free weekend. Cross-platform play is also available for this free weekend.

Razer Blade 15