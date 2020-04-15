Call Of Duty: Warzone Removes One Type Of Vehicle From Solos Playlist

Call of Duty: Warzone players might have noticed something different about the battle royale game. The Solos version of the mode has removed large armored trucks to help balance the experience.

Raven Software creative director Amos Hodge said on Twitter that the trucks were removed to help “tone down the vehicle meta a bit.” That’s all Hodge had to say on the matter, so it’s not clear if their removal is tied to any specific issue or other factor.

Armored trucks remain available in Warzone’s other variants, including Duos, Trios, and Quads. While armored trucks have been removed from Solos, there are plenty of other vehicles to drive, including ATVs and helicopters, among others.

Hodge did not say if armored trucks will ever return to Warzone Solos, or if there will be further changes made to vehicles, but keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.

Another big change for Warzone this week is the introduction of a new variant that limits players to only shotguns and sniper rifles.