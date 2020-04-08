Call Of Duty: Warzone Season 3 Update Introduces A New Customization Item For Battle Royale

The big new Season 3 update for Modern Warfare and the battle royale game Warzone will introduce a new way to customize things to your liking on the battlefield.

Specifically, the Season 3 patch adds vehicle skins. You can add these skins to any vehicle in the Warzone map, Verdansk, and they’ll be automatically applied when you start driving whatever vehicle you might come across in the map, including ATVs, helicopters, and more.

The Activision blog post announcing the new vehicle customization system did not mention how you can unlock the new skins, but it it will presumably be through gameplay or microtransactions.

The Season 3 update is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and you can find out exactly when it launches here. The update adds new multiplayer maps for Modern Warfare, as well as a new Quads mode for Warzone. The new Battle Pass contains a lot of new cosmetic items to unlock, including Riley the dog from Call of Duty: Ghosts, who returns with a special finishing move.