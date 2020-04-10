Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 will add four-player squads mode

On Tuesday, Activision published the trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and its battle royale game Warzone‘s third season. The company plans a number of changes to the game, the most notable being support for larger squads. In addition, players can expect new types of vehicles, the return of some familiar characters, new firearms, and more.

The new trailer gives players a look at the changes that will arrive with the game’s third season on Wednesday, April 8, including the new free maps that will be added in Modern Warfare. The update for both Modern Warfare and Warzone will be available on all supported platforms at the same time, according to the company.

Whereas Modern Warfare is priced at $59.99 for the digital Standard Edition, the battle royale Warzone version of the game is available to download on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC for free; you do not need the Modern Warfare game to download and play Warzone. This battle royale game features a Battle Pass similar to the one found in Fortnite and Apex Legends.

Season 3 will bring new skins and weapons, including non-silenced and silenced versions of existing weapons available in the game. As well, Activision will drop a load of new blueprints into the map via its Supply Boxes, plus you’ll have the opportunity to get the Combat Pack if you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber.

The new maps coming to Modern Warfare include Hovec Sawmill, Talsik Backlot, and Aniyar Incursion, each of which is briefly previewed in the game. New game modes and maps will drop later on in Season 3, as well, for all three gaming platforms.