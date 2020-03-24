Call of Duty: Warzone trailer promises you can play the free battle royale tomorrow

After months of teasing and leaks, Call of Duty: Warzone has finally been revealed. The new stand-alone game will be free for all players, and will be released Tuesday, March 10, on PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One.

While early speculation pointed to Warzone being a battle royale mode for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, it turns out it’s a completely separate experience. Warzone will include a new battle royale mode for Call of Duty, the first since Black Ops 4’s Blackout mode, but it will include another mode called Plunder as well.

Warzone’s Battle Royale mode will take place on the game’s massive Verdansk map, which has several named zones and over 300 points of interest, according to Activision. The mode will pit 150 players against each other and will feature trio squads.

Warzone’s Plunder mode will also take place on the Verdansk map, though it isn’t clear how many players can play in this mode. In Plunder, players will fight to collect in-game cash by looting it from around the map. The catch is that players carry their cash on them, so if you kill an enemy trio, you’ll be able to take the cash they’ve earned. Players will also have the chance to take on special contracts in Plunder, which appear to be small missions to get more money.

The trailer that Activision released to announce Warzone showed off several vehicles, including helicopters, ATVs, and trucks, that players could tear across the map on. It also appears that several of Modern Warfare’s maps will be spread out around Warzone as part of the Verdansk map.

Just like Modern Warfare, Warzone will feature cross-platform play and unified progression between all of your different accounts. In addition, all cosmetics and customization options that players have already unlocked in Modern Warfare, including the battle pass, will transfer to Warzone as soon as they download the game.

Call of Duty: Warzone will be available as a free download on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The game will go live at 11 a.m. EDT on March 10 for all players that own Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, while players that don’t own Modern Warfare can start downloading Warzone at 3 p.m. EDT.