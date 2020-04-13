Call of Duty: Warzone’s latest patch makes battle royale loadouts even more expensive

Loadout drops are one of the most important items in Call of Duty: Warzone, and most squads buy at least one a game. Thanks to their popularity and usefulness, Infinity Ward is making loadout drops a little bit more expensive in the game’s latest patch. Warzone’s season 3 patch also added four player squads to battle royale along with a few bug fixes.

Battle royale loadout drops, which let players bring their custom Modern Warfare loadouts into the mode, will now cost $10,000. This is up from the $8,500 they cost in the previous patch. While the cost of these loadouts is high, the ability to outfit your squad with perks and everyone’s favored weapons is invaluable competitively.

Gathering these funds for a drop isn’t too difficult in squad modes, especially with the addition of four-person squads, but $10,000 can be almost prohibitively expensive when it comes to solo players. This could lead to players prioritizing drops less, or more fighting around the neutral loadout drops that happen periodically throughout each match.

This patch also has numerous bug fixes, including a fix for the frustrating issue that prevented players from using their self-revive kits in solo mode. There’s also a fix for the gas mask animation preventing players from being able to activate their parachute.

For a full look at the rest of the changes coming to Warzone, you can find the full patch notes below.

