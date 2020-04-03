Call of Duty: Warzone’s Loadout Drops are now a lot more expensive

Call of Duty: Warzone finally has its first real patch. While it’s mostly dedicated to fixing bugs, there are a few meaningful changes to some of battle royale game’s most used features. The patch also brings a handful of additions to Modern Warfare, including a new Operator called Talon.

The biggest change battle royale players are going to find in this patch is the increased price of Loadout Drops. This Buy Station item is an essential for every squad and player in battle royale and most people will buy one every game. While it used to cost just $6,000 in-game, with this patch Infinity Ward has upped the price to $8,500. This won’t eliminate Loadouts from the mode completely, but it should keep the best guns out of player’s hands at least for the first few minutes of each match.

Another big Warzone change from this patch are the new weapons you’ll find lying around on the map. Infinity Ward has added the 725 Shotgun — Modern Warfare’s most notorious weapon — a long with a few marksman rifles, and the .50 GS pistol. There are four new weapons added to the map in total, which will still spawn around the map at random during games.

The new patch for Warzone and Modern Warfare is out now on all platforms. For a full look at what’s in the patch you can find the notes below.

Fixed an issue where Thermite equipment was not showing the damage resistance icon even though damage resistance was being applied

Stuck Thermite and Thermite bolts no longer have their damage reduced

Shotguns now destroy Deployable Cover with 3 melee hits

Added damage stats for vehicle and thermite damage

Fixed a bug where placing Deployable Cover on a door two times would allow the door to be moved

While on Embassy, at the Green Beam checkpoint, players would not be able to progress in the mission after using the drone strike. This has been fixed.