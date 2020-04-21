Call of Duty: Warzone’s Trios mode is now snipers and shotguns only

Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare both received a multiplayer patch on Tuesday morning that brings with it new modes and playlist restructuring. This includes a new twist on Warzone, altering the trios playlist.

In Warzone, the BR Trios playlist is now “Scopes and Scatter Guns.” This change alters the trios mode, with snipers and shotguns as the only available weapons. It’s unclear how long this new playlist will last, but the regular trios playlist is currently unavailable.

In Modern Warfare, Drop Zone is now part of both core and Hardcore multiplayer. Deathmatch Domination is no longer available, nor is NVG Realism Mosh Pit. The game also features the new “Stir Crazy” playlists in both core and Hardcore.

The patch also features several bug fixes for Warzone and Modern Warfare.

