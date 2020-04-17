Can air conditioning spread the coronavirus?

A new study, published in “Emerging Infectious Diseases,” the journal of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), looked at a coronavirus outbreak that affected three family groups in China who ate at adjoining tables in the same Guangzhou restaurant. The research indicates that the air conditioning could favor the transmission of the drops. To avoid this, the authors of this work recommend increasing the distance between the tables and improving ventilation.

The outbreak, which occurred between January 26 and February 10, 2020, affected 10 people from 3 families. One of the families had just traveled from Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. A detailed investigation concluded that the ten restaurant cases were linked.

On January 23, 2020, Family A traveled from Wuhan and arrived in Guangzhou. On January 24, the index or zero patient (patient A1) had lunch with 3 other family members (A2 – A4) in the restaurant. Two other families, B and C, sat at neighboring tables in the same restaurant. On the same day, but later, Patient A1 experienced fever and cough and went to the hospital. On February 5, 9 other people (4 members of family A, 3 members of family B and 2 members of family C) had become ill with COVID-19.

The only known source of exposure for those affected in families B and C was patient A1 with whom they had met in the restaurant. The researchers determined that the virus had been transmitted to at least one member of family B and at least 1 member of family C in the restaurant and that the rest of the infections in families B and C were the result of transmission within of the family.

The restaurant where the contagion allegedly occurred is a 5-story building with air conditioning and no windows. The distance between each table is about 1 meter. Families A and B coincided in place for 53 minutes and families A and C for a period of 73 minutes. The air outlet and return air inlet for the central air conditioning were located on the C family table.

On January 24, a total of 91 people (83 customers and 8 staff members) were at the restaurant. Of these, a total of 83 had lunched at 15 tables on the third floor. Among the 83 clients, 10 became ill with COVID-19; the other 73 were identified as close contacts and remained in quarantine for 14 days. During that period, no symptoms developed, and throat swab specimens from the contacts and 6 smear specimens from the air conditioner (3 from the air outlet and 3 from the air inlet) were negative for the coronavirus.

Based on these results, the researchers conclude that the most likely cause of this outbreak was droplet transmission. Although patient zero (patient A1) was asymptomatic during lunch, presymptomatic transmission has been reported. Taking into account the incubation periods of family B members, the most likely scenario is that all three family B members were directly infected by patient A1. However, they also do not exclude that patients B2 and B3 were infected by patient B1, the first member of the B family to become ill. For family C, a possible explanation is that both C1 and C2 patients were infected by patient A1; although another scenario is that patient C1 acquired the infection while caring for patient C2, from January 27.

The largest respiratory droplets (> 5 μm) remain in the air only for a short time and travel only short distances, generally less than a meter. The distances between patient A1 and people at other tables, especially those at table C, were all more than 1 meter. However, a strong current from the air conditioner could have spread droplets between the tables.

Small virus-laden aerosol droplets (<5 μm) can remain in the air and travel long distances, more than 1 meter. However, none of the employees or other diners in the restaurant were infected. Also, smear samples from the air conditioner were all negative. The hypothesis is that aerosols would tend to follow air flow, and lower concentrations of aerosols over long distances may have been insufficient to cause contagion in other parts of the restaurant.

Although the researchers acknowledge that their study has some limitations, they conclude that, in this outbreak, droplet transmission was caused by ventilation with air conditioning. And, based on their study, the key factor for infection was the direction of air flow. “It is noteworthy that patient B3 was fever-free and 1% of patients in this outbreak were asymptomatic, providing a potential source of outbreaks among the public,” they warn. Therefore, to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in restaurants, they recommend “strengthening the temperature monitoring surveillance, increasing the distance between the tables and improving ventilation.” .