Can I be fined if I don’t turn on airplane mode on my phone during a flight?

Can I be fined if I don’t turn on airplane mode on my phone while flying?

TRAVELERS on planes should always set their phones to airplane mode while on board.

Mobile phones can interfere with a plane’s communication system, so this is a safety precaution.

If passengers do not switch their phones to airplane mode, they may face a large bill if they do not follow the instructions.

According to the Financial Review, a young traveller lost (dollar)300 (£245) on an Aer Lingus flight after forgetting to turn on flight mode.

He didn’t realize he hadn’t turned off signal and roaming after putting his phone in the overheard compartment.

It then connected to the plane’s in-flight network, Aeromobile, due to “antennas installed on the plane,” according to the provider.

According to an Aer Lingus spokesperson, crew “advise” passengers to put their phones on airplane mode because it may “connect to the in-flight roaming network, and the guest will be billed by their home operator for any usage.”

“The charges are nearly the same as they would be if you were roaming from another country,” Virgin Atlantic warns on their website.

“After you’ve flown, the calls and texts will just be added to your mobile bill.”

Passengers who don’t want to be caught off guard should activate their flight mode as soon as they board the plane and keep it on until the plane lands.

If there is free WiFi on board, you can use it safely and without incurring any additional costs.

Signals from mobile phones can disrupt aircraft navigation and landing guidance systems.

Some types of mobile phones, as well as a combination of mobile phones that have been left on, can cause interference.

Airplane mode is a setting on smartphones and tablets that disables most or all wireless communication capabilities of the device.

Cellular connections, Wi-Fi, GPS, and Bluetooth are all disabled, so no calls, messages, or data can be sent or received.

While leaving your phone on is unlikely to cause a plane to crash, the greater the number of people with mobile phones transmitting signals, the more feedback noise and distraction there is for the pilots.

That distraction alone could cause a problem in flight.

“The best way that a pilot explained it to me was, if you’ve ever left your cell phone next to a speaker—just before it rang, you’d hear that clicking noise from the speaker,” Bobby Laurie, host of the TV show The Jet Set and a former flight attendant, said.

“When they’re communicating, that’s what they hear through their headsets and the in-flight deck speaker system.”

“In practice, it has no effect on…”

