Can you beat our score in this addictive Wikipedia game?

Will you be able to beat our score in this addictive Wikipedia game?

A SUCCESSFUL WIKIPEDIA GAME WILL KEEP YOU ENTERTAINED FOR HOURS.

It’s called Wikitrivia, and it’s a web-based card game.

The game, which was shared by The Verge, is available on both desktop and mobile platforms and is completely free to play.

You simply put key events in chronological order, such as wars, historical figures’ birthdates, and company founding years.

Each card is taken from Wikipedia and presented to you one at a time.

You may be asked whether the hard disk drive was invented before or after Green Day, for example.

Then you might be asked to place the War of the Third Coalition or the Regency Era in the United Kingdom.

You’ve been given the task of accumulating as long of a streak as possible.

Have a look:

However, you only have three lives, and each error will cost you one of them.

Early rounds may be simple, but as the dates become more dense, the difficulty increases.

Even if you don’t know the answer for sure, the brief description or image style can sometimes provide important clues.

However, if dates are very close together, it’s very easy to make a mistake and lose a life.

Tom Watson, a software engineer based in Madrid, Spain, coded the game.

Wikitrivia, he says, is a “trivia card game” based on Wikipedia.

It has the same straightforward simplicity as the recent viral game Wordle, which is also a free browser-based puzzle.

Wikitrivia, on the other hand, is infinitely repayable, so you won’t have to wait for a new puzzle every day.

It works on your iPhone or Android device’s browser as well as on the desktop.

You can use a touchscreen as well as a keyboard and mouse to play.

Can you beat our best score of 19 games after about 30 games?

In other news, Google Chrome users are being advised to uninstall the browser.

Meta is the new name for Facebook.

Take a look at some of the best iPhone 13 offers.

Also, take a look at your Facebook rejection folder, which is hidden.

Infosurhoy Do you have a story you’d like to share with the Infosurhoy Tech and Science team?