Can you deduce what this bearded alien means from Stephen Hawking’s mysterious blackboard doodles?

Stephen Hawking’s MYSTERIOUS blackboard is now on public display.

It’s part of a new exhibition aimed at revealing the secrets behind Hawking’s 35-year collection of doodles on the blackboard.

Hawking’s blackboard first appeared in 1980.

It’s crammed with drawings, equations, and inside jokes scribbled by Hawking’s friends and colleagues in physics.

The doodles were made at a University of Cambridge conference on superspace and supergravity.

Hawking and his colleagues are thought to have used the blackboard as a distraction while trying to figure out the “theory of everything.”

Hawking was so taken with the blackboard that he varnished it and hung it in his office.

The blackboard is now on display as part of a larger Hawking exhibit at the Science Museum in London.

Friends of the genius and other physicists will be invited to the museum to see if they can deduce what the blackboard doodles mean.

A bearded alien, a big-nosed squid climbing a wall, a sea monster, and the phrase “stupor symmetry” are among the more mysterious drawings.

A tin can drawing with the words “Exxon supergravity?” scribbled across it is also included.

Hawking passed away in 2018 at the age of 76, without having shed much light on the blackboard’s mystery.

The blackboard is one of 16 items on display at the exhibition honoring his life.

The scientist’s glasses, wheelchair, and a copy of his PhD thesis are among the other artifacts.

