Capcom Humble Bundle Gets You $300 Worth Of PC Games For $20

If you like great gaming deals and helping out charity at the same time, then you probably already know about Humble Bundle, the PC games store that contributes a portion of its proceeds to various causes. The latest Humble mega bundle features a collection of Capcom games, with three different levels of games, DLC, or coupons that you can unlock by paying a certain amount. According to Humble, the entire collection of content is worth as much as $305, and you can get it for as cheap as $20, although you can elect to pay more.

The first batch of titles can be unlocked with just $1: Strider, a side-scroller with fast-paced ninja combat; Mega Man Legacy Collection, which bundles the six original Mega Man games; Resident Evil Revelations 2’s first episode, Penal Colony, which stars Claire Redfield; and Resident Evil 2 DLC that unlocks bonus content normally locked behind achieving certain records.

Pitch in at least $10.83, and you’ll also get the Mega Man X Legacy Collection along with several more Resident Evil games: Resident Evil 0 Remaster, Resident Evil Revelations, and the complete season of Resident Evil Revelations 2. You’ll also get 50% off coupons for both Resident Evil 2 Remake and Devil May Cry 5, which both released last year. These coupons have to be redeemed in the Humble Store. It’s unfortunate the bundle features coupons for these critically acclaimed titles rather than even one of the full games, but considering both games are currently full price on Steam, it’s still a solid deal.

For $20, you’ll get all of the above along with Mega Man 11, the latest entry in the action-platforming series; the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection; Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, an open-world action RPG; Devil May Cry 4’s Special Edition; the remastered HD version of Resident Evil; and Dead Rising 4, a zombie-survival game set in an open-world sandbox.

As usual, you can choose where your money goes, splitting it between the publisher, charity, and even adding a tip for Humble if you’d like, or you can allocate all of your money to one or the other. This month’s featured charity is Direct Relief, a non-profit organization that’s one of the largest providers of medical relief in the world. Direct Relief has more information on its website about its current relief activities addressing the coronavirus pandemic, including working with health authorities to provide protective equipment and medical supplies to health workers. Humble also allows you to choose another charity from its database of thousands if you prefer.

You can check out everything included in the Capcom Mega Bundle below. You have just under two weeks to claim the bundle, and you can get it now at Humble.

Pay $1 or more to unlock:

Pay more than the average of $10.83 to also unlock:

Pay $20 or more to also unlock: