Capcom survey asks if you want more Resident Evil remakes

Mere days after the launch of the Resident Evil 3 remake, Capcom is surveying fans about the possibility of more Resident Evil remakes. While the survey doesn’t offer many hints about what Capcom may be considering for future Resident Evil games, the options aren’t limited to just remakes.

Of note in the survey, which is targeted at Asian markets, are two questions:

While the survey does not specify which past Resident Evil games Capcom is considering for remakes, the pre-written responses to the above questions imply that Capcom is curious about whether future Resident Evil releases should be released for next-gen consoles or for current and next-gen consoles.

The obvious candidates for more Resident Evil remakes are Resident Evil Code: Veronica — the narrative follow-up to Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 — and the series redefining sequel Resident Evil 4. The recently released Resident Evil 3 remake, like the original, ends on Jill Valentine’s vow to take down the Umbrella Corporation after the destruction of Raccoon City — a storyline that continues in The Umbrella Chronicles and Resident Evil: Revelations.

Capcom has already re-released Resident Evil 4 on modern platforms, with improved resolution and frame rate, making a remake of that game seems less likely (and less necessary). But Code: Veronica is now a 20-year-old game, and could greatly benefit from the big-budget reimagining of 2019’s Resident Evil 2 and 2020’s Resident Evil 3.