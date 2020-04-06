Capcom Wants to Know if You’re Up for Another Resident Evil Remake

Survey asks the question

Capcom clearly isn’t done with its hot streak of remakes following Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3, going so far as to ask fans if they want the Japanese publisher to bring back yet another classic. As part of a survey targeted at Asian territories, Capcom poses the question: “If a new remake title of “Resident Evil” series is released, would you like to purchase?”

It remains to be seen whether or not the results of these surveys actually have an impact on the development of future titles, with Atlus recently asking fans if they want Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers to be released in the west. Of course we do! However, due to the success of Resident Evil 2, we have to assume that more remakes are on the way, especially so when reliable rumours are pointing towards that being the case. Resident Evil: Code Veronica X would make sense as the next project Capcom attempts to bring into the modern age, but then there’s always Resident Evil 4. Although, that is quite the daunting prospect.

