Capcom Wants Your Resident Evil 3 And Resistance Feedback

Capcom is back once again with yet one more survey. This time, the business is requesting for feedback on both Resident Evil 3 Remake and its asymmetrical multiplayer setting, Resistance.

The survey takes a number of minutes to finish and also asks a number of questions about RE3 Remake, the Resistance multiplayer, as well as the franchise overall. It also asks if any kind of marketing materials– such as launch trailers, trials, screenshots, and also the like– or YouTube influencers had an impact on whether individuals acquired the game or otherwise. If people have any interest in selecting up the PlayStation 5 and/or Xbox Series X this holiday period, the last inquiry sees Capcom asking yourself. You can take the study right here.

This is the 2nd RE3 Remake-focused study Capcom has launched this month. The first one saw the company asking if individuals desire even more remakes following the success of both Resident Evil 2 Remake and also RE3 Remake.

In other RE3 Remake information, Capcom revealed that the title delivered greater than two million systems on COMPUTER, PlayStation 4, as well as Xbox One just five days after its April 3 launch. This brings the franchise’s life time sales to even more than 95 million units as of December 31, 2019.