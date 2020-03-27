Captain America’s Chris Evans Is A Father Pushed To The Limit In Trailer For Dramatic Apple Plus Series

Apple has released the first trailer for its new mini-series, Defending Jacob, which stars Captain America actor Chris Evans as a father whose young son has been accused of murder.

Complicating things is that Evans plays an assistant district attorney who must navigate the waters of supporting his beloved son and finding justice. The movie is based on the 2012 book of the same name. The first trailer promises a lot of drama and intrigue in small-town Massachusetts.

As you can see in the debut trailer, Evans partakes in some shady behaviour that would not make the noble and virtuous Captain America very proud.

Defending Jacob also stars Stephen King’s It star Jaeden Martell as Jacob, as well as Master Chief actor Pablo Schreiber. Oscar-winner J.K. Simmons also has a role on the show.

There are eight episodes for Defending Jacob, which premieres on Apple TV Plus on April 24. This is just the latest Apple TV Plus program, following The Morning Show starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, and Servant from M. Night Shyamalan. There is also a video game show called Mythic Quest from the It’s Always Sunny team that’s well worth your time.