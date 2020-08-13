Cardi B joins OnlyFans and is charging £4 a month on X-rated subscription app – with hidden clips from racy WAP video

CARDI B is joining X-rated subscription app OnlyFans and you can sign up for her exclusive content for just $4.99 (£3.80).

The rapper made the announcement on her Instagram and asked her fans what they would like to see.

Cardi explained to her Instagram followers that she would be posting behind-the-scenes shots from her latest “WAP “video with Megan Thee Stallion.

The musician also made it clear she wouldn’t be posting fully nude content.

She wrote alongside her video post: “Ok guys so now you can subscribe to my only fans!

“Yes I’ll be putting by BTS from WAP there ! And my day to day content.

“Also any rumors floating around.NO I WONT BE SHOWING P***Y , T*****S AND A** .LINK IN BIO…It will be a place for only me and my fans.”

Her OnlyFans page reads “WELCOME TO MY WORLD!”.

Cardi’s first post is a behind-the-scenes shot from her ELLE cover shoot.

Lots of fans will be eagerly awaiting more content from her WAP music video.

The song and video have caused some controversy as YouTube reportedly wouldn’t accept the more explicit cut of the song and even the “clean version” was almost too X-rated for radio stations.

However, lots of people have labelled the song as empowering.

OnlyFans is usually associated with adult stars posting exclusive X-rated content for monthly payments from their subscribers.

Recently, it’s become more mainstream with Cardi B being one of the biggest household names to join.

In other news, TikTok hoarded private user data for over a year in a flagrant breach of app store rules set by Google.

Instagram has launched its TikTok competing feature “Reels” in over 50 countries.

And, Netflix has added new controls that let users speed up or slow down the pace of their favourite shows.

What are your thoughts on OnlyFans? Let us know in the comments…

We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for The Sun Online Tech & Science team? at [email protected]