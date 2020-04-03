Cards Against Humanity launches new ‘Family Edition’ in printable free beta

Cards Against Humanity has announced a new Family Edition of its popular phrase-matching card game, and you can download and print the public beta of the game for free right now.

You can download two PDFs of the beta: one 21-page PDF with small square cards and one 47-page PDF with larger rectangular cards. If you want to play, all you need to do is print out the PDF and cut out the cards.

Many of the regular Cards Against Humanity cards aren’t appropriate for most children, but the company says this version of the game is designed “for people ages 8 and up” and that the content is “PG-rated.” The game has also been play-tested with families, according to Cards Against Humanity.

Even though the cards may not be quite as adult as they are in the regular game, they ones in this beta are still creative, funny, and often absurd. And there are still some “dirty” cards, though “‘crap’ and ‘boobies’ is about as bad as it gets,” Cards Against Humanity says in an FAQ on the product’s site.

Cards Against Humanity plans to eventually sell the game this fall, but wanted to let families who might be quarantined because of the coronavirus pandemic play it now so that they “have something to do besides giving more money to the Disney Corporation.”

