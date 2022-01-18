Carriers have issued an urgent warning that the 5G service rollout could cause ‘CATASTROPHIC’ disruption to aircraft within DAYS.

Carriers have issued an urgent warning that the 5G service rollout could cause ‘CATASTROPHIC’ disruption to planes within DAYS.

JetBlue Airways CEO Robin Hayes sent a memo to the company’s employees on Monday, warning them about the potential impact of AT&T and Verizon’s new service on airlines.

Hayes warned on January 17 that the change would “stress our already fragile air system even more.”

When the new flight restrictions and services go into effect, he said the airline is bracing for the “worst.”

“While we will do everything possible to avoid customer disruption,” the CEO wrote in the memo, “we will not be able to avoid the impact of this, which may include significant flight delays, cancellations, and diversions in low visibility flying.”

“Aircraft radar altimeters — the devices that measure altitude when our aircraft are closest to the ground and that are used by a number of other aircraft systems,” Hayes said of the 5G frequency being rolled out.

“Because of the potential for cellular signal interference with these altimeters, the FAA has issued 1,500 Notices To Air Missions (NOTAMs) that will prevent the use of most of our precision approach capabilities during periods of reduced visibility and bad weather at a large number of airports across the US where final approach is in close proximity to 5G antennas,” he added.

“These NOTAMs include JFK, BOS, MCO, and LAX, which are among our busiest airports.”

Airlines for America has also worked to avoid “harmful effects on the aviation industry.”

The group wrote a letter to White House National Economic Council Director Brian Deese, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, FAA Administrator Steve Dickson, and FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel on January 17th.

“We are writing urgently to request that 5G be implemented nationwide except within approximately 2 miles of airport runways at affected airports as defined by the FAA on January 19, 2022,” the letter reads.

“This will allow 5G to be deployed without causing harm to the aviation industry, the general public, the supply chain, vaccine distribution, our workforce, or the broader economy.”

Airlines for America has called for “immediate intervention” to avoid “significant operational disruptions to air passengers, shippers, the supply chain, and the delivery of needed medical supplies.”

They want the FAA to find any 5G base stations near key airport runways “that need to be addressed to ensure safety.”

The current 5G rollout plan will have a “devastating impact on aviation,” according to United Airlines.

The airline said in a statement on Monday that 5G signals could interfere with critical safety equipment used by pilots.

