Catalina: blockages and crashes reported with 10.15.4

Here and there testimonials point to stability and blocking problems since Catalina update 10.15.4 released on March 24.

A writer at iMore describes occasional Finder freezes or extreme slowness in opening a case. On other occasions the whole system marks intermittent pauses. Similar cases of Finder crashes or breaks are reported by of multiple users on Twitter.

Conversely, it is more difficult to find other testimonials on Apple forums, even a week after the arrival of this update. There are subjects around problems with Catalina or this update, of course, but in other areas.

For our part, these phenomena are not manifested on our different Macs (and Hackintosh). Difficult to say if it is an identical problem in those who complain or if these symptoms are caused by very different dysfunctions.