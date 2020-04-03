CBS All Access offers a free one-month subscription, according to Patrick Stewart

Sir Patrick Stewart took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that CBS is offering a free monthlong trial of its subscription service, CBS All Access. Stewart is currently reprising his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard on the CBS All Access show Star Trek: Picard. After a bumpy run with a strong opening followed by a series of questionable course changes, the show’s season 1 finale will drop onto the platform on Thursday.

According to Stewart’s tweet, new CBS All Access subscribers in the US can sign up for a free month of the service with the promo code GIFT. That code is valid through April 23.

In addition to Star Trek: Picard, CBS All Access is the exclusive home to Jordan Peele’s Twilight Zone remake, The Good Wife spinoff The Good Fight, and another Star Trek show, Star Trek: Discovery. The streaming platform usually offers a 7-day free trial, and costs $5.99/month after the trial ends. An ad-free tier is also available for $9.99/month.

CBS is just the latest entertainment company to extend or adjust its free-trial policies, now that people are asked to stay inside in order to stop the spread of coronavirus. Both Showtime and the horror streaming service Shudder are running similar deals, offering 30-day free deals instead of the standard seven-day trial period. Other streaming services are compensating with new content: Disney dropped Frozen 2 onto Disney Plus three months ahead of schedule. It will soon be followed by the latest Pixar release, Onward, on April 3.

CBS All Access