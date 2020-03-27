CD Projekt Red Donates Nearly $1 Million to Fight Against Coronavirus

Thumbs up from the Witcher

In the grand scheme of things, video games don’t matter in these worryingly uncertain times. Coronavirus has brought the world to a standstill, canceling events around the world and forcing families into isolation to stave off the virus. Efforts to develop a vaccine are in the works, and we’ll only draw closer to the day that arrives through charitable donations from the bigger businesses of the world. CD Projekt Red is one such company, who has made a donation of $950,000 to Poland’s biggest charity foundation.

Wielka Orkiestra Świątecznej Pomocy welcomed the sum of money, with the Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt developer sharing the following message:

Wise words from the Warsaw-based studio. Are you by any chance replaying The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt while you stay indoors? Share your video gaming plans in the comments below.