CE 36329-3 System Software Error Occured PS4 Pro Latest model,Help?

Hey guys,

I need some help 2 months ago i bought a new PS4 Pro its the latest SKU but im having some issues

Every now and then i get an error when it happens im usually browsing the web or ps store when it shows up its also somewhat rare but in 2 months ive had it i had this error maybe 4 -5x total.

The error says ce 36329 3 system software error has occured screens goes black for a second then im back on the dashboard

Things ive tried are initilize/full,rebuild data base,reboot,reinstalled firmware but yet this error still shows up sometimes,Why?

Does anyone else have this issue?

Its a new console,and i cant exchange it cause its been 2months,is it defected? Or is it on Sony end?

Idk what to do.