CECH-2004B not able to boot up and can’t figure out why (RLOD?)

Hello. So I’ve been trying to deal and fix my ps3 slim for a couple years now and I’ve had this issue for around the same time 2-3 years, although it’s much worse now, to the point of rendering the console not usable.

The problem consists of not being able to boot the console. When I try, it turns on for 2 seconds and then beeps 3 times, shuts downs and remains with a flashing red light. Keep in mind, there is no yellow light to be seen. Additionally, sometimes it doesn’t do this after 2 seconds, and when it seems to be booting up successfully, it then shuts down again right before reaching the xmb, beeping 3 times again and staying on a blinking red light. Now comes the weird part. Very rarely it actually manages to boot up without failing and when that happens, it keeps on going like normal, I can use it like I always did without issue, and if I shut it down and to boot it back up again right after, it actually boots normally and successfully. It’s only when I shut it down and try again the next day that the same symptoms come back. Then I have to repeat the process and hope to the gods I can catch a good boot. (Video showcasing the symptoms below)

What do you guys think is wrong with it, which part may have gone bad? I keep telling myself it’s the motherboard but then why can it sometimes boot up and stay working properly?

PS3 Slim model CECH-2004B