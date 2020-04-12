cechc04 wont play gt3 or 4 but it plays ff xii ???

the discs for gt3 and 4 is the same quality completely as the final fantasy xii disc, but gt3 and 4 wont even be recognized in the ps3.

is this actually a joke?

or is there something that can be done to actually play gt 3 and 4 on the same ps3 system that it got played on when it got bought?

have been stressing about this with the ps3 for a couple of days now, and just to test it the gt3 discs can actually be recognized in the ps4 system (as a idiotic test to see if the discs arent malfunct), and at the same time the final fantasy xii disc works fine and does actually play on the ps3 system, have changed the 60gb hdd to a ssd 120gb+-, but that shouldnt make a difference on actually getting the gt3 and 4 discs to work.

maybe a cd rom reset? have basically done all the restore file system, default settings, restore ps3 system options and tried with and without updating the firmware on it.

anything that can be done other than just getting new gt3 and 4 discs?