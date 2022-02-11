Change important iPhone settings to prevent friends from spying on your notifications, according to Apple.

CHECK YOUR PHONE RIGHT NOW to see if any settings on your phone are exposing your texts to others.

Notifications on your lockscreen may reveal personal information.

Thankfully, this can be avoided with a simple tweak.

When you receive a WhatsApp text on your iPhone, the message appears in its entirety.

A Messages text or the contents of a private Instagram message are the same story.

However, there are two options that can significantly improve the security of your lockscreen.

The hack was discovered by TikTok user @betimm_b, who has amassed thousands of likes for his post.

It entails concealing the contents of your notifications on your lockscreen.

It’s possible to hide the contents of notifications when the phone is locked.

Even when the phone is locked, you can disable previews for messages.

That means you’ll have to unlock your phone and tap into the notification to see what’s inside.

To begin, make sure you’re running the most recent version of iOS.

Install any pending changes in Settings andgt; General andgt; Software Update.

Return to the Settings menu and select Notifications.

Now, near the top of the page, select Show Previews.

After that, you have three choices: Always, When Unlocked, or Never.

If you select Always, notification previews will appear on the Lock Screen at all times.

When you set it to When Unlocked, previews will only appear after you’ve entered your passcode, used Touch ID, or used Face ID to unlock the phone.

And Never implies that the content of notifications will be hidden from view at all times.

