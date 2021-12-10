Change this iPhone setting to prevent advertisements from following you around the internet.

A SIMPLE change to your iPhone settings will prevent advertisements from following you around the internet.

The feature, which is included in the iOS 14.5 update, allows you to disable ad tracking within apps, which can help protect your online privacy.

You can choose which apps can track you using the App Tracking Transparency feature.

You’ll get a notification when you download and open a new app asking if you want the app to track your activity across other companies’ apps and websites.

You’ll also get details on the app’s tracking capabilities.

To block or allow that activity, tap Ask App not to Track.

You can also opt out of app tracking across all apps by going to Settings, Privacy, and Tracking.

Allow Apps to Request to Track should then be turned off.

As a result, any app attempting to request permission will be automatically blocked and informed that you have requested not to be tracked.

According to Apple, after this, all apps will be prevented from accessing your device’s information for advertising purposes.

You can still turn tracking permissions on or off for apps that have already been downloaded and have tracking permissions set up.

To do so, go to Settings, tap an app, and then tap Allow Tracking to turn it off.

Alternatively, go to Settings, Privacy, and Tracking, then tap on each app in the list to turn it on or off.

