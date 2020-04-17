Cheap 70-inch 4K TVs: Hisense, LG, Samsung, and Vizio in the discount bin

For the cinephile on a budget, we’ve rounded up four awesome wallet-friendly 70-inch 4K TV deals at Best Buy on brands like Hisense, Samsung, LG, and Vizio. Prices range from $500 to no more than $660, so there’s bound to be something for everyone.

The Hisense R6200F 4K TV is the first on our list, and it’s undeniably one of the most affordable 70-inch TVs on the market, making it a go-to choice for those who want quantity without the price tag. It displays content in 3,840 x 2,160 resolution for four times the image quality as a regular Full HD 1080p TV, giving you the full breadth of every scene that comes on-screen, from each hair to each speck of dust. The detail work is only improved upon by the Dolby Vision and HDR10 compatibility to make each detail pop from a flat image. The colors are a bit weak and washed out though, especially the various shades of blacks in dark rooms. But they aren’t bad by any means, and you can easily remedy the color problem somewhat by tinkering with the settings.

The DTS Studio Sound also makes sure the music department keeps up in terms of the TV’s overall performance. With this, you’ll be getting decent sound quality to complement your movies and TV shows with little to no issues, although it could definitely stand to be a bit fuller. The Roku TV interface is smooth and easy to navigate; plus, with the help of Alexa or Google Assistant, you can wirelessly browse through the multiple available streaming services with nothing but your voice. You can enjoy content from the likes of Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu and opt out of using the included remote control, so you never have to leave your seat. For any external devices, the Hisense R6200F 4K TV has three HDMI ports, so you can connect multiple devices for an even wider range of content.

If you’re willing to trust us in saying that this cheap television’s got both quality and quantity, the Hisense R6200F Series 4K TV is available on Best Buy for $500.

If you’re looking for a television from one of the biggest names in the tech industry that you’re sure you can rely on, then we have you covered with the Samsung 6 Series 4K TV. This bad boy delivers movies and TV shows in stunning 3,840 x 2,160 resolution for smooth images and pixel-perfect detail precision. Together with Samsung’s HDR10+ compatibility and proprietary PurColor technology, any supported media is automatically elevated for exceptionally vibrant colors and sharper details. You will also be getting richer shades of black, augmented by the TV’s native contrast for first-rate picture quality depicted in beautiful frame-by-frame imagery.

A drawback of this, however, is that the TV compromises its viewing angles. This means that watching from any angle that isn’t directly in front of the TV won’t give you the full breadth of whatever’s on the screen. But as long as you limit your seat to the area in front of the television, then you shouldn’t experience any image degradation.

For the auditory component, the Samsung 6 Series uses Dolby Digital Plus speakers for immersive surround sound with whatever you’re watching. The TV doesn’t have any built-in voice assistants, but its Samsung Smart TV platform gives you access to a plethora of streaming services to enjoy. Unfortunately, if you plan on connecting external devices to it, you’ll be caught in a bit of a bind because of the two HDMI ports, greatly limiting how many devices you can use simultaneously. If you’ll mainly be using the included selection of content, however, then you shouldn’t run out of things to watch. You can check out the Samsung 6 Series 4K TV on Best Buy where it’s currently on sale for $580.

For only $20 more than the Samsung 6 Series, you can instead go for the LG UM6970 4K TV. The price difference might not seem like much, but considering what this offers, it’s practically a steal.

As with the other options on our list, the 3,840 x 2,160 resolution creates consistently stunning frames for an optimal viewing experience. Together with LG’s Active HDR and the built-in HDR10 compatibility, each shot is fully adjusted, pixel by pixel, for augmented visuals that bring every single frame to life. Plus, its advanced color mapping technology and coloring enhancer ensure that color accuracy is at its peak at all times for vibrant images all throughout. The contrasts could be pushed a bit further and it could definitely be brighter, but both are negligible in the long run as they don’t ruin picture quality whatsoever.

DTS-HD surround speakers complete the audio-visual package for a rich sound that can fill any room. If your house is already connected by Apple HomeKit, you can add the LG UM6970 to your list of connected devices for a more automated home. Not only that, but the TV is equipped with LG’s ThinQ A.I. technology that adapts with your every voice command through voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. It then learns to serve you better with basic operations around the house and content filtering with various streaming services provided by webOS like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Prime Video. If you’ll be using the TV offline with external devices, the TV has three available HDMI ports.

If the LG UM6970 ticks all your boxes, then you can check it out on Best Buy where it’s currently on sale for only $600, letting you save $200 off its retail price.

The Vizio V-Series 4K TV is a solid option for a high-end 4K TV that doesn’t enter bank-breaking territory with its price range. High definition isn’t a problem with its 3,840 x 2,160 resolution that, together with its HDR10 and Dolby Vision video format compatibility, ensures you get solid and consistent picture quality. Thanks to the built-in dimming technology, contrasts and colors aren’t compromised by excessive brightness in certain portions of the screen where light isn’t required, only further enhancing the already superb display with richer blacks and more intense colors.

The Vizio V-Series does have its weak points too, however. The first of which is the fact that it’s unable to get bright enough to show the full picture in a well-lit room. It doesn’t have very wide viewing angles either, forcing audiences to stick to positioning directly in front of the screen. But if you’ll be sticking to movie nights with no seats out of the TV’s reach, then this shouldn’t be a problem. While the TV’s sound quality isn’t bad, it’s not the best either as it’s somewhat soft. Because of this, the Vizio V-Series is most optimal in quiet rooms or if you already have an external sound system ready to go.

As it’s a smart TV, it can support Apple HomeKit and AirPlay for totally hands-free and wireless control even without the remote, allowing you to use Siri, Google Assistant, or Alexa for voice commands or your mobile device as an auxiliary touchscreen remote. You also have the option to pick and choose from a variety of the most popular streaming services available online like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Now, and Prime Video to name a few. For offline connectivity, there are three HDMI ports on its side that let you fit up to three devices. You can check out the Vizio V-Series 4K TV on Best Buy where it’s currently on sale for $660.

