Cheap 70-inch 4K TVs: LG, Samsung, Vizio on sale at Best Buy

18 SHARES Share Tweet

Nowadays, people don’t have to spend thousands of dollars even if they desire the largest screen possible at the center of their home entertainment space. We’ve come across these budget-friendly 70-inch 4K TVs at Best Buy that won’t break the bank. Now you can save up to $200 when you get the LG UM6970, Samsung NU6900, and Vizio V-Series 4K TVs on sale.

The Samsung NU6900 is a decent entry-level 4K TV from the South Korean megabrand. Samsung is mostly known for its premium quantum-dot (QLED) TVs, but if you’re on a tight budget and don’t mind a few compromises, this is the TV for you.

The NU6900’s standard edge-lit LED display boasts 3,840 x 2,160 Ultra HD resolution and supports HDR, including HDR10+, Samsung’s proprietary high-dynamic range format. The picture quality is good. For an inexpensive set, we were surprised at the NU6080’s excellent contrast ratio that makes deep blacks look great in a dark room. It’s not suitable for bright rooms, though, as it can’t get very bright, but it does have decent reflection handling. Unfortunately, colors look a little muted and accuracy is a bit off. This is not the most vibrant TV we’ve seen, though frankly, for the price, we didn’t expect it to be. The same goes for viewing angles, as even a slight movement off the center axis would make the picture fade to gray. At least the input lag is low, making this TV good for gaming.

Samsung’s Smart TV interface remains one of its strongest suits. You’ll have easy access to all your favorite apps, and what’s more, there are constantly new additions to Samsung’s already immense app ecosystem, most recently including iTunes. Plus, it has Alexa and Google Assistant built-in, offering voice-activated control of your TV.

If you need a solid but budget-friendly 4K TV, the Samsung NU6900 should be right up your alley. Yes, its picture performance is a bit wanting, but for the affordable price of $580 instead of the usual $600 at Best Buy, this is a very good 4K TV option.

The 70-inch LG UM6970 4K TV only costs $20 more than the Samsung NU6900, but given what it’s worth we think that it’s the much better investment. It’s a terrific all-rounder that’s stunning for movies, TV shows, and games, featuring a 4K Upscale Engine processor that transforms HD and Full HD content into a higher 4K Ultra HD resolution for even more mouth-watering and crisp details. The downsides? The picture isn’t particularly bright and its ports can be better placed (they’re backward-facing and located almost near the center, although there are some side-facing ports that are more convenient).

The UM6970’s 4K LCD display is packed with 3,840 x 2,160 pixels. It supports HDR (High Dynamic Range) which works with LG’s own Active HDR to make each shot sharper and more dynamic, and as realistic as possible. Furthermore, advanced color mapping and coloring enhancing technology ensure that colors are accurate and remain vibrant at all times. The contrasts could use some work, though, and the display could definitely be brighter, but these drawbacks don’t ruin the overall viewing experience.

This TV runs with LG’s Artificial Intelligence-driven WebOS smart software, which acts as a portal to all the leading streaming services. The interface is fast, responsive, and well-organized, with easy access to all of your favorite streaming apps and channels both online and broadcast. And with voice assistants Alexa and Google Assistant integrated, you can opt for hands-free control and content search. LG’s astonishing Magic Remote is compatible with this TV, but unfortunately, it requires a separate purchase.

If the LG UM6970 doesn’t compare with LG’s premium OLED screen; nevertheless, its picture quality is pretty good and its relatively affordable price won’t burn a hole in your bank account. Get a 70-inch unit for $600 at Best Buy, a huge $200 off its normal retail price.

The 70-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV is the largest (and priciest) option on our list but it’s still quite budget-friendly. It’s relatively higher price tag is well-justified though, as it offers solid image quality (far better than the rest on this list) thanks to local dimming and supports the latest 4K and HDR video formats, including Dolby Vision. Another sweet bonus is its built-in Chromecast which allows you to control streaming using your phone. The downside? Vizio TVs are seriously handicapped by the frustratingly sluggish SmartCast TV interface. Right now, the Vizio V-Series is on sale at Best Buy for $660 instead of the usual $700.

The Vizio V-Series’ Ultra HD display packs a 3,840 x 2,160 pixel resolution. It supports both HDR10 and Dolby Vision HDR, which means you’d be able to view content at the highest possible resolution. Furthermore, for a budget TV, we were pretty impressed with its picture quality. Images looked sharp with deep, inky blacks and accurate, vibrant colors, making this TV great for dark rooms. Unfortunately, the viewing angles weren’t the best we’ve seen. The picture starts to significantly deteriorate when you move farther away from the central focal point. At least this TV’s low input lag makes gaming feel extremely responsive, and it has a good response time, though there’s a slight blur trail in fast-moving scenes.

As mentioned, the SmartCast TV interface is far from great. It’s annoyingly slow at times, although it does look well-organized and polished. Besides, you’ve got Chromecast built-in, but you cannot add new apps on it. This TV is compatible with AirPlay so you can stream or share content from your Apple devices, as well as virtual assistant integration including Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant for voice-assisted control and content search.

If you’re on a shoestring budget but still demand a nearly premium viewing experience on a massive screen, then you should definitely opt for the 70-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV. Get it at Best Buy today for a cool $40 less.

Looking for more? Visit our Deals hub for more 4K TV deals.