Cheap Routers: Massive discounts on Asus, Belkin, and Netgear

Now that you’re working from home, your bandwidth use will increase and likely impact your family or housemates’ online experience. So it is crucial that you are armed with a super-fast router that can handle the load you are putting on it. Below are some amazing wireless router deals that you can find on the web right now. We’ve listed four models with varying features and at different price points, so you’re sure to find here one that will suit your needs and budget best.

With this Belkin router, everyone in the house will be able to go with their usual online activities without lag or slowdown – whether it be watching shows, playing games, or browsing the web. This wireless AC router enables a high-speed internet connection with data speeds of up to 1,200MB per second on a dual-band 2.4GHz/5.0GHz frequency. It also boasts the Intellistream Quality of Service (QoS) which puts the priority on Voice over IP (VoIP), video, and gaming traffic for a better online entertainment experience.

The Belkin dual-band AC+ gigabit router uses multibeam technology to ensure clearer coverage. This allows for powerful signal strength that offers extended reliability even with multiple devices in use. You’ll also be able to secure your information with 128-WEP and WPA/WPA2 encryption, as well as keep tabs on your kids’ online engagements and activities through parental controls.

Setting up this wireless router is fast and easy through a smartphone, tablet, or computer. It supports both macOS and Windows and has backward compatibility with 802.11 b/g/n networks, meaning your old devices won’t be left behind. Hook it up with wired devices or a wireless printer with its built-in LAN, WAN, and USB ports.

This dual-band setup uses the latest 2 x 2 MU-MIMO technology and 802.11ac Wi-Fi with concurrent speeds of up to 867MB per second (5GHz) and 400MB per second (2.4GHz) or a total of 1,267MB per second. Improved Wi-Fi range is also assured, thanks to the four external 5-dBi antennas that allow for a solid and stable multi-device performance. Simply put, all these features will let you enjoy a super-fast Wi-Fi experience.

At the heart of this device is a quad-core processor which enables responsive network performance and smooth data handling. Complementing this processor is a fast 128MB memory architecture that makes for amazing multitasking or stable simultaneous download streams on multiple devices.

Router setup is effortless with the ASUSWRT web-based interface. You’ll also be able to monitor and manage your network with ease using your mobile device through the intuitive Asus Router app. The device is compatible with Windows and macOS and is outfitted with WAN, LAN, and USB ports.

The Netgear AC1750 is an ideal router for large homes with 12 or more wireless devices. This router offers the ultimate performance in wireless coverage, achieving three times faster access than similar 802.11n wireless networking standard. Dual-band means reduced interference for better connections to more Wi-Fi devices.

This router ships with the Dynamic QoS which promises optimized network performance for smooth HD streaming and gaming. It also makes use of beamforming, a powerful feature that targets connected devices to help avoid dead zones. This improves range and performance as well by extending Wi-Fi coverage through high-powered amplifiers and antennas. Other innovative features include enhanced parental controls and management of website access by device or family member, plus Amazon Echo/Alexa compatibility which lets you control your home network using voice commands.

Nighthawk is a premier brand in Netgear’s family of networking and Wi-Fi products, engineered with cutting-edge technologies and only the best speeds and capabilities. The Nighthawk AC2300, specifically, is a model built for large homes and is ideal for integration with smart home devices. It promises ultra-fast performance with data speeds of up to a whopping 2,225MB per second. The router also uses the MU-MIMO technology to ensure smooth simultaneous streaming of data to multiple devices.

Inside is a powerful 1Ghz dual-core processor which allows for better video streaming and surfing as well as lag-free gaming. The router also has the Dynamic QoS which prioritizes network traffic by application and device. And with Smart Connect in place, it is able to intelligently select the fastest Wi-Fi band for every device. Network performance is further enhanced with the built-in high-powered amplifiers and external antennas.

Another attractive feature of this router is the advantage provided by the Netgear Nighthawk app. From setting up the router, limiting online content and screen time, and managing internet access to running speed tests and controlling your network security, the app lets you do it all from your mobile device. There’s also the Netgear Armor (free trial included), a built-in antivirus and date theft protection software that secures your connected devices from internet threats.

