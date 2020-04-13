Cheap Vacuums: Bissel, Dyson, Hoover, and Shark from just $70

Now that you’re stuck at home, chances are, you have more extra time on your hands than you’re normally used to. You might as well use this time to spruce up your place and get some spring cleaning done. Just make sure you are geared with the right equipment – vacuums included – that will make cleaning jobs a cinch to handle. We’ve compiled here great vacuum models from trusted brands Dyson, Shark, Hoover, and Bissell, all of which are discounted below $300. Make home cleaning less of a drag and more a piece of a cake by taking advantage of these vacuums deals now.

For only $70, you can clean with confidence knowing that you’re picking up even the hard-to-see particles from the floor. Debris and dirt are no match with this Bissell vacuum’s scatter-free technology and OnePass brush roll which ensures a satisfactory clean on the first pass. And with specialized tools stored onboard, you’ll also be able to deal with dirt off the floor. Tools include the extension wand, TurboBrush tool, dusting brush, and crevice tool.

The Bissell CleanView uses a powerful multi-cyclonic system for lasting suction that captures and keeps the dirt in the bin. It’s also very lightweight so it’s easy to maneuver from room to room or across multiple surfaces. The machine is also easy to maintain thanks to the Easy Empty Dirt Tank that empties the bin straight into the trash with just a push of a button. Whenever and wherever dirt happens, the CleanView is always ready to clean and run like new with its washable filters and multi-level filtration system.

BUY NOW

The Hoover WindTunnel is a great solution to your whole-home cleaning dilemmas. This vacuum boasts a lightweight, maneuverable design that lets you clean from room to room or go up or downstairs with ease. It also comes with a steerable design so you can swivel and maneuver around obstacles with a quick flick of the wrist, complete with a body that reclines all the way to the floor to conveniently reach under furniture.

With a multi-floor brush roll on/off option, this Hoover vacuum makes transitioning from carpet to hard floors and vice versa a breeze. It’s also equipped with Hoover’s exclusive WindTunnel 3 technology that lifts and eliminates deep-down embedded dirt through three channels of suction. It’s rated to trap 99% of allergen particles, thanks to the AllergenBlock technology and high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter combo.

BUY NOW

One major disadvantage of an upright vacuum is the lack of mobility. They tend to be really heavy, and even if they have a hose, their reach is still limited. Moving them around the house can be tough, especially if you want to clean upholstery, stairs, and other above-floor spots. With the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe, however, you’ll never have to deal with those problems. Its canister is detachable, giving you the freedom to clean wherever needed.

This Shark vacuum uses the Lift-Away technology that detaches the canister away with a simple push of a button. This allows you to clean in hard-to-reach areas without having to drag around a heavy machine. It also comes with a brush roll shut-off button to make switching between carpet and bare floor cleaning seamless, plus swivel steering for excellent control. Additionally, there’s a large-capacity dust cup and a completely sealed system with a HEPA filter that effectively traps allergens, dust, and other small particles.

BUY NOW

The V7 Motorhead may be an old Dyson cordless vacuum model, but you can count on it for great all-around home cleaning nonetheless. This model lets you clean whenever and wherever you need to without the hassle and restrictions of cords. It’s perfectly balanced for tackling dirt on floors, ceilings, and anything in between, as it can transform into a smaller handheld. This means you’ll be able to provide spot cleaning on hard-to-reach spots and above-floor areas.

This cordless vacuum uses an enhanced brush bar that’s 75% more efficient than the ones found in the V6 series. Inside the brush bar is a powerful motor that drives stiff nylon bristles deep into the surface. Two tiers of radial cyclones are also in place to increase the airflow and to capture more debris, dust, and other particles from carpets and hard floors. The trapped dirt can be instantly taken out of the bin with a single action, allowing for hygienic disposal.

Lightweight and versatile, the Dyson V7 Motorhead is easy to maneuver. It also has a low-profile head that lets you vacuum under beds and other low-hanging furniture without a sweat. The vacuum is estimated to deliver a powerful suction for up to 30 minutes, accompanied by an instant release trigger so energy is only consumed when cleaning.

BUY NOW

Looking for more ways to bulk up your cleaning arsenal? Be sure to check out our curated deals page for more must-have offers, including Dyson deals and Roomba deals.