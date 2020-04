Cheapest PS4 bundles, prices, and deals in April 2020

You don’t have to lookfar to find some of the best PS4 prices and discounts from a variety of retailers. Sony’s PlayStation continues to dominate the console scene, and even as Sony and its competitors gear up for a new generation of console, the PlayStation 4 shows no signs of slowing down. It still has some of the best games of the generation, including some exclusives you can’t find anywhere else. If you haven’t invested in the console yet, there has never been a better time. New and better deals get released regularly. If you’ve already bought one of the consoles in the past, maybe today is the day you upgrade to a higher storage capacity or even jump up to the PlayStation 4 Pro.

You probably already know that major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart regularly have good sales, but you might be surprised at the other places you can find a PlayStation 4 on sale… like Adorama, an online camera store, or even Kohl’s, where the PlayStation 4 Slim is down to $299.99.

Our team has had an eye on the PlayStation 4 for years, and we’ve been tracking the best prices, the best deals, and all the best bundles and combo deals around. Now we’re consolodating all that experience into one place so you can quickly find the best ways to save and take your pick from what’s available. This is the sort of post that will change pretty regularly, too, so you’ll want to bookmark it and come back later if you don’t see anything appealing right away.

Here are all of the best PlayStation 4 Slim and PlayStation 4 Pro deals we can find around the internet. Time to start gaming in earnest!

Best Cheap PlayStation 4 Slim Deals

This might be hard to believe, but it has been more than three years since Sony discontinued the original version of the PlayStation 4. The newer, slimmer, version is now the dominant console and it’s well worth the change. The original is so old at this point you’ll actually end up paying more for it because it falls into the rare category. The Slim is the best option if you want to save money, and we’ve got all the best places to do that right here.



Best Bundle :



PlayStation 4 1TB console w/ 3 great games



Normally you’ll pay $300 for just the console but right now you get three games to get started as well. The games are great for those just getting going with PlayStation or those who just like to game. Check it out now! $299.95 at Amazon

Another Option :



PlayStation 4 Fortnite Bundle



If you love the super popular game Fortnite from Epic, this PS4 bundle at B&H includes some Fortnite exclusives including in-game currency. The savings aren’t enormous, but it’s one of the best bundles around at the moment. $299 at B&H

Lots of games :



PlayStation 4 1TB + 3 games



The base console is going for $300 in most places. This bundle at Walmart (and other retailers) includes three of the PlayStation’s best games, including God of War, The Last of Us: Remastered, and Horizon: Zero Dawn, for the same price as the console alone. $299.99 at Walmart

Best Price :



PlayStation 4 1TB console



No one is truly discounting the console right now, but if you go through Target you can save an extra 5% off the price by using the Target RedCard. That brings it down to the best price anywhere at the moment. $284.99 at Target

Best Cheap PlayStation 4 Pro Deals

At the same time Sony introduced the re-designed original, it also announced the upgraded PlayStation 4 Pro. The Pro has much improved insides, including a faster CPU and more powerful graphics card. The biggest selling point for the Pro is that in addition to supporting HDR content, it’s the first version of the PlayStation to support 4K gaming and other entertainment. Now you can play all your favorite games with all the millions of pixels you truly want.



Eye on the Target :



PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB console



Again, using Target’s RedCard is your best way to save at the moment. You can reduce the price of the PlayStation 4 Pro from $399.99 to $379.99 with that 5% off. Few places can offer even a deal like that right now. $379.99 at Target

Refurbished :



Sony refurbished PlayStation 4 Pro



This version of the console is manufacturer refurbished and still comes with a one-year warranty, which is a good sign. The console won’t come much cheaper than this even brand new. $349.99 at Best Buy

Another Way to Save :



PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB console



If everyone is offering the console at the same price, then the best way to get some savings is through the individual retailer’s rewards. Kohl’s offers you $80 Kohl’s cash with the purchase, which is essentially like an $80 gift card you can spend at Kohl’s to get yourself a headset, game, or other accessory. $399.99 at Kohl’s

What is the PlayStation 4?

You can learn everything you need to know about the PlayStation 4 through our roundup, but essentially it is the current generation gaming console from Sony. More than just a system for games, the PS4 is an all-around entertainment center with the ability to stream from all your favorite apps like Netflix, Hulu, and more. Plus you can play movies, including 4K Blu-ray if you have the PS4 Pro. On top of that, PlayStation has some of the best exclusive video games of this generation. You can also play online with friends and strangers with some of the most robust multiplayer features around.

PlayStation Price Tracking

Consoles generally see their biggest drops of the year during major holiday events like Black Friday. Obviously, we’re a long way off from this year’s Black Friday, and we’ve already seen that Amazon is probably delaying this summer’s Prime Day, so your options for getting a true deal on these consoles is going to be pretty limited for a while.

Last year, the PlayStation 4 Slim had a ton of deals that saw it drop as low as $200 just on the console itself. It was also a great opportunity to find tons of games just bundled into the regular price. The PlayStation 4 Pro even dropped as low as $300, but that was a really rare deal. I doubt we’ll see many chances like that anytime soon.

Of course, the other major thing that could bring the price of the PlayStation 4 down is the release of the new generation PlayStation 5. Of course, that raises a whole bunch of new questions. Like, should you upgrade to the next generation altogether? Probably not since it’s reportedly costing about $450 to make and will probably be released around that price. And its introduction is sure to drop down the price of the PS4 models for a while. The point is moot, though, since the PS5 looks like it isn’t coming out until at least the holiday season and that’s a long way off right now.

Playstation 4 vs. PlayStation 4 Pro: Which should you buy?

Honestly, the answer to this question is easier than it seems. Do you have the extra hundred dollars you’re generally going to need to upgrade to the PS4 Pro? Then get it. If you can’t afford it, get the regular PS4. You won’t be disappointed either way, but the inclusion of 4K gaming, improved PlayStation VR performance, and an extra USB port for another accessory or external storage, makes the PlayStation 4 Pro easily the best possible option. However, the PS4 Pro is also bigger than the regular console, and that can be important if space is at a premium for you. Check out more of the details comparing the two consoles here.